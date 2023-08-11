Tripura Police Unearth Major Racket: Four Bangladeshi Nationals And Four Fraudsters Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 11, 2023: In a recent operation based on classified intelligence aimed at dismantling a network aiding illegal immigrants and human traffickers, Tripura Police executed a significant crackdown.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of four Bangladeshi nationals, along with an Indian intermediary and four individuals involved in forging documents such as fake Aadhaar cards.

On August 9th, authorities successfully detained Mst Kolsoma Begum (24), Mst Riya Mani (22), and Mst Sadia Mani (19), hailing from Chittagong, Bangladesh, alongside their guide Ebadur Rahaman (42). The arrests took place at Agartala Railway Station, marking a pivotal step in thwarting the illicit activities.

Subsequent to this initial breakthrough, a meticulous investigation unveiled additional suspects within Tripura’s jurisdiction. Among the apprehended, Sudhan Sarkar of Amtali, West Tripura, was taken into custody on August 9th for harboring the aforementioned Bangladeshi nationals.

Further intensifying their efforts, Tripura Police continued to root out the elements involved in fraudulent activities. On August 10th, a follow-up operation led to the capture of four individuals linked to the forgery scheme. These individuals, identified as Samiran Paul (40), Mithun Das (36), Biplab Roy (22), and Subhankar Sur (35), were found to be instrumental in fabricating false documents catering to illegal migrants.

This decisive action has effectively disrupted an inter-state and international criminal network, dealing a significant blow to the racket’s operations. Law enforcement officials emphasized their commitment to pursuing comprehensive actions against all those implicated in this nefarious nexus.

In a statement, Tripura Police declared their dedication to sustained operations aimed at curbing illegal immigration not only within Tripura but also across state boundaries, in alignment with their ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation’s security.