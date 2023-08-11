Upcoming Tripura By-Elections: Over 95,000 Voters Set To Shape Political Landscape In Boxanagar & Dhanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 11, 2023: In a forthcoming by-election set for September 5th, around 95,074 eligible voters are poised to cast their ballots at 110 polling stations within the constituencies of Boxanagar and Dhanpur, located in the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

This by-election is necessitated by the vacant Dhanpur seat, following the resignation of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, as well as the Boxanagar constituency, which tragically lost its representative, CPI (M)’s legislator Samsul Haque, earlier this year in July.

Today, Chief Electoral Officer Punit Agarwal, in a press conference, revealed the Election Commission of India’s carefully crafted timeline. The schedule was set in motion with the issuance of the election notification on August 10th, following the earlier announcement on August 8th. The period for candidate nominations spans until August 17th, while withdrawals will be accepted until August 21st. The pivotal election day is designated for September 5th, and the counting of votes is slated for September 8th.

Agarwal emphasized the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, applicable to political entities, candidates, and all stakeholders within Sepahijala District until the Returning Officer formally announces the results.

A comprehensive arrangement has been made to facilitate the voting process for the 95,074 voters, including facilities for senior citizens and physically challenged individuals as per ECI guidelines.

Strategically addressing security concerns, Agarwal confirmed the deployment of micro-observers to oversee the electoral process at every polling station.

Notably, due to the international borders shared by both constituencies, Section 144 has been enforced to maintain public order, while increased vigilance by BSF personnel aims to prevent unauthorized border crossings and movements.