Arunachal: Remote Tawang Town Bordering China Gets 4G Network

NET Web Desk

Tawang local MLA Tsering Tashi, on Saturday launched the 4G network services in Tawang.

The launching function organised at DC conference hall this morning was attended by Deputy Commissioner, incharge Rinchin Leta, Commander Tawang brigade, head of offices and representatives from central armed police forces.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Tashi conveyed his gratitude to Reliance Jio service providers for making its service possible in Tawang besides lots of challenges, He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the remote localities of the country are being connected digitally and this is a very important step towards achieving the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

HMLA Shri Tsering Tashi, Tawang, launched 4G services in Tawang. This is a huge boost for connectivity in the region and will benefit people in many ways. This 4G network will make it easier for people in Tawang to access educational and other resources online. pic.twitter.com/a2w3Fijtro — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) August 12, 2023

He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu and IT Department, government of Arunachal Pradesh for expediting the progress of work for connecting Tawang with Jio service. He expressed his hope that Jio will upgrade its services and will connect entire district at an earliest.

The Chief Technical Officer, Jio Services Shantanu Bose, in his power point presentation informed that Jio services to Tawang were delayed because, out of 168 kilometres fiber route from Bomdila to Tawang, 100 kilometers of fiber route got damaged in Baisakhi – Tawang span due to landslides and road widening works.

The reliance Jio service will keep on working to connect entire Tawang district digitally with rest of the nation very soon he added.