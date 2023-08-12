Assam: Over 27,000 Affected Across Six Districts Amidst Rainfall For 48 Hours

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: The flood predicament in Assam has taken a turn for the worse yet again, as the state endures heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours. This meteorological onslaught has had a profound impact, unsettling the lives of more than 27,000 individuals across six districts.

The deluge has cast a shadow over a staggering 175 villages, encompassing 18 revenue circles in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Sivasagar districts. The relentless floodwaters show no sign of abating, leaving these areas submerged and communities grappling with its devastating aftermath.

Reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) paint a dire picture, indicating that at least 44 villages, nestled within the Jonai, Dhemaji, Gogamukh, and Sissiborgaon revenue circles, have borne the brunt of the latest flood surge. Among these, the Sissiborgaon revenue circle emerges as the most severely impacted, with over 10,300 residents caught in the throes of the deluge. Faced with an impending catastrophe, numerous families and individuals have been compelled to abandon their homes in search of safer havens.

Agricultural landscapes have also faced the fury of nature’s onslaught. The floodwaters have mercilessly submerged a vast expanse of 396.27 hectares of cropland solely in the Dhemaji district. The havoc wreaked by these inundations, however, extends beyond, as a total of 2047.47 hectares of crop area across all six flood-affected districts now lie under water.

As Assam battles the dual challenges of incessant rainfall and swelling rivers, the affected communities strive to salvage what they can and find solace in the face of adversity.