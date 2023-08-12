Assam: ULFA-I And NSCN/GPRN Declaration Calls For Boycott Of 77th ‘Independence Day’ Celebrations

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: ULFA-I and NSCN/GPRN have jointly proclaimed a boycott of the 77th “Independence Day” celebrations on August 12. The directive, conveyed by Captain Rumel Assam of ULFA-I’s Publicity Department, repudiates the day’s significance and calls for united action in western Southeast Asia against persistent colonial exploitation.

Highlighting that India’s colonial rulers yielded power on August 15, 1947, the statement contends that colonial oppression’s legacy endures in Assam and Nagaland. It presses for genuine economic and political autonomy and protection of linguistic, cultural, and national identities, still compromised.

The declaration criticizes the “Independence Day” celebration for failing to safeguard the sovereignty of historically independent nations in western Southeast Asia, perpetuating their marginalization under colonial influences.

Rejecting the characterization of regional political conflicts as mere “law and order problems,” the statement underscores the imperative to challenge such perspectives, emphasizing the gap between Thalgiri aspirations and decisions imposed by the Hindi heartland.

Advocating dismantling of colonial India’s dominance, the statement calls for Assam, Nagaland, and WeSEA unity, stressing self-defense and collective efforts.

Reiterating the call to boycott, the statement urges Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh citizens to avoid official events on August 15, enforcing a shutdown from 00:01 AM to 6:00 PM, with exemptions for essential services, media, and religious activities.