Assam: Youth’s Daring Swim Across Kushiyara River Sparks Border Security Concerns

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: A recent video depicting an unidentified youth purportedly swimming across the Kushiyara river in Karimganj, Assam, and entering Bangladesh has ignited a debate regarding the effectiveness of Border Security Force (BSF) surveillance and border security.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth left behind his clothing and belongings at the immersion ghat on Kalibari road in Karimganj town before embarking on the river crossing. The incident has triggered concerns about the vulnerability of border security measures in the region.

Despite the BSF’s efforts to apprehend the individual following the alert raised by eyewitnesses, the attempt was unsuccessful. However, sources reveal that the Bangladesh police eventually succeeded in apprehending the youth in Jockeygunge, Bangladesh.

This occurrence follows a similar incident a month prior, where a Bangladeshi man managed to enter Karimganj, Assam, on a motorcycle after evading two BSF check gates at the Sutarkandir port—an area of high sensitivity along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

To date, local authorities, including the police and intelligence departments, have been unable to locate the Bangladeshi youth from the earlier incident. These recurring events raise significant doubts about the level of security maintained along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Karimganj area.