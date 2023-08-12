Counterfeit Currency Printing Racket Unearthed By Assam Police In Guwahati; Suspect Apprehended

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency notes printing operation in Guwahati, leading to the apprehension of a key individual involved in the illicit activity. Official sources revealed this development on Saturday.

A high-ranking police official disclosed that a meticulously planned operation was executed on Friday night within the confines of the Lokhra locality. During this operation, law enforcement authorities managed to confiscate a sophisticated fake currency printing machine, marking a crucial step in their efforts to combat illegal currency production.

The value of counterfeit currency notes recovered during the operation is estimated to be no less than Rs 8 lakhs, emphasizing the scale of the operation and its potential impact on the economy.

The individual arrested in connection with this criminal enterprise has been identified as Mannan Mallik, hailing from Barpeta district. His detainment marks a significant advancement in the investigation, which is currently ongoing as authorities delve deeper into unraveling the entire network behind this operation.

This recent breakthrough follows an earlier series of arrests in the ongoing investigation into the counterfeit currency printing ring. Prior to this incident, six individuals were apprehended due to their suspected involvement in the illegal activity. A substantial haul of fake currency notes, totaling Rs 15 lakhs, was seized from their possession.

Crucially, the apprehension of Mannan Mallik was made possible due to vital information gleaned from the interrogation of the previously arrested suspects. This chain of events underscores the dedication of law enforcement in their tireless pursuit of those responsible for undermining the nation’s financial integrity. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are focused on dismantling the entire counterfeit currency network and bringing all involved parties to justice.