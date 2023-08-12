Four Assam Police Personnel To Receive Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence In Investigation On Independence Day

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: In recognition of their exceptional skills and commendable on-duty services, four police personnel from Assam are set to be honored with the prestigious ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence Day. The selection of these outstanding individuals has been officially announced.

The distinguished recipients of this coveted award include: Hojai Superintendent of Police (SP) – Barun Purkayastha; Kaliabor Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) – Mrinmoy Das; Deputy Superintendent of Police – Rosy Talukdar; and Sub-inspector – Narayan Saikia.

The accolades extend beyond the state of Assam, as a total of 151 police personnel from various parts of India are slated to receive this esteemed medal. This information has been confirmed through an official press release.

The recipients are drawn from a diverse range of states and territories across the country: Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi each contribute six awardees. Four individuals from Assam, Haryana, and Odisha are among the distinguished awardees. States like Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Puducherry, and Nagaland each have one representative. Jharkhand has two awardees, while Chhattisgarh contributes three. Eight individuals from Rajasthan, Kerala, and West Bengal are being honored.

Seven awardees hail from Bihar. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, NIA, and NCB are represented by five individuals each. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh contribute ten awardees each. Maharashtra has eleven representatives, and CBI is represented by fifteen awardees.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that among the recipients, there are also 28 accomplished women police personnel who are being recognized for their exceptional contributions.