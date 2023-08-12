Manipur High Court Urges State Government To Explore Options For Mobile Internet Connectivity

NET Web Desk

Manipur, August 12, 2023: In a significant development, the Manipur High Court has directed the state government to explore innovative solutions to reinstate mobile internet services for the populace. The court’s directive came in response to a series of petitions submitted by various entities seeking the reinstatement of mobile internet services, which were suspended following civil unrest on May 3rd.

A bench comprising of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, in a recent session, emphasized the need for the authorities, particularly the home department, to formulate effective strategies for the gradual resumption of internet services via mobile phones. The court suggested a phased approach wherein mobile numbers would be whitelisted on a case-by-case basis to ensure controlled and secure connectivity.

The bench underscored, “Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date of hearing.”

During the proceedings, the state’s legal representative revealed that the Manipur government had already issued orders to lift the ban on broadband services (ILL & FTTH) to offer citizens more liberal access to the internet. However, this move is contingent upon adhering to specific safeguards and terms. As of now, a considerable number of residents have availed themselves of this renewed internet provision.

Advocates representing the petitioners argued that there had been no instances of data breaches through the whitelisted mobile phones, implying that the court could potentially issue comprehensive directives to gradually whitelist all mobile devices. The petitioners’ legal team highlighted that comprehensive physical trials had been conducted by authorities to assess the feasibility of lifting the mobile internet ban through the whitelisting mechanism.

The court also took note of the report submitted by service providers, affirming that no data leakage had occurred to non-whitelisted numbers.

Since May 3rd, Manipur has been grappling with an indefinite suspension of mobile internet services, stemming from the outbreak of violence within the state. The court has scheduled another hearing on this matter for August 31st, indicating the importance of finding equitable solutions to restore vital communication channels for the populace.