Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Generous Rs 15 Lakh Assistance For Mid-Career Educational Pursuits

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: In a bid to invigorate its state administration, the Meghalaya Cabinet, in a significant move on Friday, granted approval to a pioneering proposal aimed at providing financial support for mid-career sponsored courses. This groundbreaking initiative is geared towards empowering officials within the state government by offering coverage of tuition fees, with a cap of Rs 15 lakh, for advanced courses.

The scope of these mid-career sponsored courses encompasses comprehensive training for esteemed senior-level officers belonging to prominent entities such as the All India services, Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS), Meghalaya Police Service (MPS), Forest services, and Finance services.

Cabinet today approved the Mid-Career Sponsored Courses for Senior level Officers belonging to All India Services, Meghalaya Civil Service, Meghalaya Police Service, Meghalaya Forest Service, Meghalaya Finance Service in Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/bkUbbTy6w2 — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 11, 2023

Expounding on the purpose of this forward-thinking endeavor, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh highlighted its essence in motivating officers to embark on a continued journey of learning. By enrolling in diverse higher degree and diploma programs at renowned universities, the participating officers are envisioned to further hone their expertise and contribute more effectively to administrative functions.

Under the set parameters, officers engaging in these enriching courses will be exempt from taking any leave during the training period, and study leave will not be granted. Flexibility is key, as courses can be pursued over weekends or after official working hours.

The selection of courses designated for this initiative encompasses a spectrum of valuable disciplines. They encompass an MBA program tailored for working professionals offered by IIM Shillong, a Masters in Public Policy program provided online by the OP Jindal Global University, and a range of Professional Certificate Programs, including the prestigious Data Sciences AI program proffered by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, and the University of Maryland, among other reputable institutions.

Minister Lyngdoh underscored the criterion that officers with a minimum of seven years of remaining service should embark on part-time study without invoking study leave. Moreover, the government has committed to sponsor up to three officers each year who gain admission to a government-approved course of study.

Lyngdoh elucidated, “Our endeavor rests on the foundation of upskilling the proficiency of our officers. Many aspects of effective governance suffer when officers lack the requisite qualifications to decipher intricate administrative nuances.” He went on to emphasize that perplexing notations on official files often betray a deficiency in the officer’s comprehension.

In a proactive stride, Lyngdoh shared that the government’s investment is not only dedicated but also redeemable. In cases where the concerned official fails to complete the course or attain successful outcomes, provisions for reimbursement have been integrated, signifying the administration’s resolute commitment to fostering a more capable and adept cadre of officers.