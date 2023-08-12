Meghalaya Launches Rs 500 Crore Chief Minister’s Solar Mission To Bridge Power Deficit

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: In a momentous step towards curbing power deficits and embracing renewable energy, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma officially inaugurated the ambitious Chief Minister’s Solar Mission, a substantial Rs 500 crore initiative. The launch, which took place in the state, marks a significant stride in minimizing the energy shortfall prevalent in the northeastern hill region.

Extremely happy to launch the Chief Minister’s Solar Mission today. With the power crisis faced in the state for many years, the CM Solar Mission will be a game changer as a flagship Renewable Energy intervention, a people centric scheme with poorest of the poor as the target… pic.twitter.com/UD2ewRHKuI — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 11, 2023

With an investment timeframe of the upcoming five years, the government’s infusion of funds will drive the people-centric CM Solar Mission, aimed at ushering in an era of eco-friendly energy transformation throughout the state. The visionary move is anticipated to not only alleviate power shortages but also foster resilience, self-sufficiency, and ecological progress within Meghalaya.

Highlighting the core objectives of the mission during the launch event, Chief Minister Sangma articulated, “The CM Solar Mission stands as a flagship initiative in the realm of Renewable Energy, dedicated to steering the state towards a greener and cleaner energy landscape.” The program is structured to extend its benefits beyond just mitigating energy shortages, promising broader positive impacts.

Beneficiaries of the mission are poised to receive substantial support, including a significant subsidy coupled with back-end bank financing, thus facilitating access to clean energy solutions with minimal financial burden. To commence the endeavor, the state government will allocate an annual investment of Rs 100 crore for the solar mission’s initial stages.

Chief Minister Sangma outlined the mission’s future expansion strategy, indicating the intention to attract diverse partners for funding, including corporate social responsibility contributions, carbon credits, and investments from likeminded international organizations. The ultimate goal is to expand the mission’s installed capacity to match the present state capacity within the next two to three years.

A key highlight of the initiative is the provision of net metering for higher capacity hybrid solar units, enabling surplus energy to be fed into local and national grids. Subsidy rates will be tiered, ranging from 70 percent for individual households to 50 percent for institutions like schools, hospitals, hotels, and commercial entities.

Presently, Meghalaya’s power generation is largely hydel-based, contributing to an installed capacity of 378.38 MW. However, the state’s peak power demand surpasses this figure, reaching over 500 MW, with an annual increase of more than 50 MW. Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the mission’s holistic approach to address real-world challenges and underscored its potential to contribute to a greener economy.

In addition to the solar mission, Chief Minister Sangma revealed plans to establish LED assembling units across the state, fostering youth employment and self-reliance. Discussions are also underway to set up battery production and maintenance facilities within Meghalaya, a move that holds promise for bolstering the state’s energy resilience.

Power Minister A T Mondal further elucidated the state’s hydel-based power projects, highlighting the impact of water levels and rainfall on energy generation. The installed hydel power capacity of 378.7 MW often faces fluctuations due to these factors. The peak power demand has surged from 365.38 MW in 2020-21 to around 500 MW at present, emphasizing the pressing need for innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

Source: PTI