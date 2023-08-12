Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton Inaugurates VVIP Guest House In Chumoukedima

NET Web Desk

Yanthungo Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland on August 12 inaugurated a state-of-the-art VVIP Guest House in Chumoukedima, marking a remarkable milestone in the state’s hospitality infrastructure.

Patton, along with his esteemed colleagues and Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma, came together to unveil the new facility.

Patton shared his enthusiasm on the social media platform “X,” expressing his deep honor at inaugurating the VVIP Guest House. The event held profound significance, given its role in accommodating high-profile guests visiting Nagaland from outside the state. The newly inaugurated Guest House stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to providing a comfortable and dignified experience for visiting dignitaries.

An absolute honour to inaugurate today the VVIP Guest House in Chumoukedima, in the presence of my esteemed colleagues, DGP Nagaland Shri @rupin1992 and others. The inauguration of the Guest House, especially meant for accommodation of the VVIP's coming from outside the state,… pic.twitter.com/P5xc6HH8Wy — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) August 11, 2023

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton acknowledged the collective pride surrounding the inauguration of the VVIP Guest House. He attributed its establishment to the combined efforts and support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as the visionary leadership and dedication of Nagaland’s Hon’ble Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio. Patton expressed deep gratitude for their contributions, which paved the way for the realization of this impressive infrastructure.