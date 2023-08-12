Police Constable Succumbs During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Khanapara

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: In a heart-wrenching incident, a dedicated police constable lost his life during a practice session for the Independence Day parade at the Khanapara parade ground. The constable, identified as Kukil Dutta hailing from Lakhimpur, tragically passed away.

Reports indicate that Kukil Dutta fell seriously ill and complained of chest discomfort while participating in the rehearsal. Swift action was taken, and he was promptly rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Tragically, despite all efforts, he was declared deceased upon arrival.

The mortal remains of the fallen officer were transported to his hometown in Lakhimpur, where grieving family and friends await his arrival. This heartrending incident has sent shockwaves throughout the entire state, leaving a somber atmosphere in its wake.