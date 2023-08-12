Tragic Suicide Of Prominent Assam BJP Leader Amidst Controversy Over Intimate Photos

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12, 2023: In a deeply distressing incident, Indrani Tahbildar, a prominent figure within Assam’s BJP, has reportedly taken her own life in Guwahati. The untimely demise comes on the heels of intimate photographs surfacing online, depicting her in a compromising situation with a high-ranking party leader.

The lifeless body of Indrani Tahbildar, who held the esteemed position of Krishan Morcha secretary within Assam BJP, was discovered at her Bamunimaidam residence, sending shockwaves through the political community and beyond.

The explicit images of Tahbildar, intertwined with a top BJP leader, swiftly spread across social media platforms earlier on the same day, prompting widespread discussions and debates.

Speculation mounts that the circulation of these intimate pictures may have tragically pushed Indrani Tahbildar towards the unthinkable.

The heart-wrenching suicide of Tahbildar has ignited a fiery response within the state BJP, with fellow party members grappling with grief and disbelief. Tahbildar, a highly regarded personality within the party, held notable positions such as the vice president of the Chambers of Commerce and the treasurer of the Krishan Morcha.

Furthermore, she maintained a close association with the prominent BJP leader featured in the controversial images.

In light of these distressing events, authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case of unnatural death. The focus of this inquiry extends to identifying the source of the leaked photographs, as police diligently work to unravel the chain of events leading to this heartrending incident.

Indrani Tahbildar’s mortal remains have been transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination, as the community mourns the loss of a distinguished BJP figure amidst a backdrop of controversy and sorrow.