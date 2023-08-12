Tripura Faces Dual Challenge Of Malaria & Dengue; One Died

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12, 2023: The healthcare system in Tripura is under pressure as the state grapples with outbreaks of malaria and dengue, which have seen a surge in some parts of the state. A state health department official, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that one person has succumbed to malaria so far.

The official also said that the state health department has initiated extensive awareness campaigns in the areas affected by malaria and dengue to curb the transmission of the disease. While malaria is a familiar disease in Tripura, dengue is a new threat this year.

The spike in dengue cases is linked to the outbreak of the disease in neighboring Bangladesh, which shares borders with Tripura on three sides. Thousands of Bangladeshi travelers cross into Tripura through land ports every day, which could be a potential source of infection.

The state health department started screening symptomatic patients at the international entry points last month. Dhanpur assembly constituency under Sepahijala district is among the worst-hit areas, while Mohanpur in West Tripura and Bsihalgarh have reported new cases.

The Tripura Health and Family Welfare Department data shows that the state has 556 confirmed dengue cases, with 362 cases from Sepahijala, 163 cases in West Tripura and 29 cases in Unakoti district. These districts have frequent cross-border transactions with Bangladesh.

The health department has also classified 1,093 patients as suspected cases, as they tested positive during the antigen test. The antigen test samples were later confirmed through ELISA test.

West Tripura has the highest number of suspected cases with 609, followed by Sepahijala with 417 cases. No deaths have been reported due to the virus so far, according to an official.

The state witnessed a surge in dengue cases on August 11, as 69 new infections were identified. Responding to the situation, health authorities took proactive measures by establishing a dedicated unit at the GBP Hospital in Agartala, specifically catering to dengue patients. Notably, numerous patients have already shown promising signs of recovery and have been discharged after receiving treatment, according to an official statement.

While specific data regarding the current number of active cases was unavailable at the time of reporting, the cumulative impact of the dengue outbreak is evident. A staggering total of 4,693 individuals have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, underlining the pressing need for ongoing vigilance and comprehensive efforts to mitigate the spread of dengue in the state.