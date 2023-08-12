Tripura: TIPRA, CPIM & Congress Hold Unity Talks For Ensuing By-Elections In Two Assembly Constituencies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12, 2023: In a bid to solidify opposition unity and strategize ahead of the upcoming assembly by-elections in two critical constituencies, three prominent opposition parties of Tripura—TIPRA Motha, CPIM, and Congress—convened a closed-door meeting on Saturday in Agartala.

A widely circulated photo from the meeting, which gained traction across social media platforms, captured the presence of key figures including CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition and senior TIPRA Motha legislator Animesh Debbarma, state Congress president Asish Saha, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and senior CPIM leader Manik Dey, engaging in discussions.

In an exclusive conversation with Northeast Today, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha highlighted that the meeting marked a formal commencement of discussions among the three parties, centered around the shared common objective of opposition unity.

Saha emphasized the rationale behind the collaborative approach, stating, “No political party wishes to venture into the political arena individually, as it could potentially bolster BJP’s standing. A unified opposition has the potential to recalibrate the balance of power in the ruling party’s calculations. With a well-devised strategy and measured risks, the BJP’s dominance in both constituencies can be countered.”

Saha further disclosed that subsequent rounds of deliberations are scheduled, aimed at achieving a consensus that garners unanimous support. “We anticipate a clearer perspective within the next forty-eight hours,” noted the TPCC President.

Leader of the Opposition, Animesh Debbarma, echoed Saha’s sentiments, characterizing the meeting as a collaborative discussion between CPIM and Congress, which extended an invitation to TIPRA Motha for participation.

The gathering exemplifies the growing efforts among opposition forces to coalesce their strengths and present a united front in the upcoming by-elections, highlighting a shifting political landscape in Tripura. As discussions evolve and strategies take shape, all eyes remain fixed on the potential impact of this collective endeavor on the electoral outcome.