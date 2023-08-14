BJP Tripura To Announce Candidates For Crucial By-Elections By August 16

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 14, 2023: With the imminent by-elections looming over two key seats in Tripura, the ruling BJP leadership of the state orchestrated a strategic meeting of its election committee. The session, graced by the presence of BJP Northeast (NE) Coordinator Sambit Patra, convened to outline the party’s plans for the by-elections, with a slated announcement of candidates by August 16.

Chaired by Sambit Patra, the BJP’s election committee assembly was a confluence of influential figures including Rajib Bhattacharya, President of BJP Tripura; Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura; Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy Chief Minister; Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Power and BJP Core Committee member; Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State; and several other notable leaders.

Emerging from the strategic conclave, Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief of BJP Tripura, engaged with media representatives, sharing that the assembly had reached pivotal decisions regarding the impending by-elections in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies. These constituencies are nestled within the Sepahijala district of Tripura and are set to undergo the electoral process on September 5.

Bhattacharya articulated, “Today’s electoral committee confluence, under the guidance of BJP NE Coordinator Sambit Patra, witnessed the active participation of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and other prominent leaders. In this collaborative endeavor, we have arrived at crucial determinations. As we stand on the tip of selecting our candidates, we eagerly await the nod from the parliamentary board in Delhi. Once sanctioned, we shall promptly unveil our candidates.”

Simultaneously, Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Power, revealed that the BJP has outlined a timeline for the submission of nomination papers, pegged at August 17. Notably, the party will disclose the identities of its contenders before this deadline, further emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to transparency and robust electoral preparation.

Ratan Nath weighed in on the Left Front’s candidate announcement strategy, underscoring, “The party’s present standing positions it as the third entity, yet it is projected to descend to fourth after the Lok Sabha elections. It has even conceded its stature as the opposition force. Our triumph appears almost assured, leaving minimal room for skepticism. Our unwavering determination foretells a resounding victory across both constituencies. It is imperative to acknowledge that this isn’t merely the CPIM or Congress party; rather, it is the BJP, an organization synonymous with disciplined governance.”