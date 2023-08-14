Tripura’s Three Railway Stations Set For Transformation At A Cost Of Rs 96.6 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 14, 2023: In a momentous step towards modernizing transportation infrastructure, three prominent railway stations in Tripura, namely Dharmanagar in North district, Kumarghat in Unakoti district, and Udaipur in Gomati district, are poised to undergo a remarkable transformation as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This ambitious initiative, with a budget of Rs. 96.6 crores, aims to elevate the travel experience for railway users in the state by ushering in a new era of world-class amenities and facilities.

The foundation for this impressive redevelopment was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself through a video conference on August 6th, 2023, during which he inaugurated the groundbreaking of a total of 508 railway stations nationwide.

Northeast Frontier Railway’s CPRO Sabyasachi De on Monday revealed that these stations will be reimagined with a fusion of opulence and allure, meticulously designed to cater to the needs of travelers from various backgrounds, including those with disabilities. The architectural blueprint draws inspiration from Tripura’s rich cultural heritage, promising to infuse each station with a vibrant tapestry reflecting the state’s core values. Moreover, a strong commitment to environmental preservation is evident in the eco-conscious design, aimed at harmonizing the stations with the lush green surroundings of Tripura.

Inside the revamped stations, passengers will enjoy comfortable seating arrangements, while the exteriors will encapsulate the essence of a dynamic journey, artistically capturing the spirit of Tripura. These stations are set to transcend their traditional roles as mere transit points, evolving into gateways that unlock the treasures of the state’s tourism potential, thereby igniting a substantial boost to its economic landscape.

Prime Minister Modi, while inaugurating these transformative projects, highlighted the profound impact of modernized railway stations on India’s development narrative. He stressed how these revitalized stations will leave a lasting impression on visitors, fostering not only increased tourism but also catalyzing economic activities in the adjoining areas. These upgraded railway stations, branded as Amrit Railway stations, stand as a testament to celebrating heritage and evoking a sense of pride among all citizens. Prime Minister Modi further emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing rail connectivity as a cornerstone of a progressive and modern future.