BSF’s Vigilance Thwarts Trans-Border Smuggling Attempt on Indo-Bangladesh Border; Seized Items Worth Rs 1.65 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2023: In a relentless pursuit to combat trans-border smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its efforts.

Displaying exceptional vigilance and responsiveness, border personnel successfully thwarted a smuggling operation on Tuesday last, based on specific intelligence inputs.

In a press communique, BSF informed that the operation resulted in a significant seizure, with 27,800 Yaba Tablets, 1,164 bottles of Phensedyl, 31 heads of cattle, 3 vehicles, and 4 mobile devices confiscated.

The combined estimated value of the seized items amounts to a staggering Rs 1,65,56,416. Furthermore, five suspected smugglers were apprehended during distinct operations.

O/C P.R. Bari PS staffs has conducted jointly raid with BSF at Chottakhola, Dakatia area and seized total 1164 bottles Phensedyl and Eskuf also arrested one person. A specific case has been registered in this regard. @Tripura_Police pic.twitter.com/R0IBN6S1eQ — SP South Tripura District (@SPSouth2) August 15, 2023

Ensuring proper handling and disposition, the seized cattle were handed over to the Baba Gorakhnath Goshala Dharmanagar through law enforcement channels.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the remaining seized items and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the police for further legal action in accordance with the prevailing laws of the land.

The BSF’s unwavering commitment to curbing cross-border smuggling remains resolute, as they continue to safeguard the nation’s borders and uphold the rule of law.