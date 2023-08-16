India-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge ‘Maitri Setu’ To Enhance Trade Relations, Inauguration Set For September 01

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2023: In a significant development, the much-awaited India-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge, fondly known as “Maitri Setu,” is poised to unlock new avenues of trade and communication as it prepares for its grand inauguration on September 1.

A pivotal meeting convened on Wednesday at 11:30 am, in the conference hall of Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, marked a crucial step forward in this historic endeavor.

Chaired by Saju Waheed A, the District Magistrate of the southern district, the meeting witnessed the convergence of key stakeholders including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bidhanchandra Roy, Commandant Raspal Singh of BSF No. 96 Battalion, Land Ports Authority of India Manager Debasish Nandi, Customs Superintendent Pranesh Dhar, and Sabroom Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Rama Poddar Dey, alongside other luminaries from the Sub-Divisional Administration of Sabroom.

During the half-hour deliberation, an array of pertinent issues took center stage. Notably, discussions revolved around addressing the drainage challenges experienced by flood-prone areas during monsoon due to the integrated check post, the installation of a drinking water pump house, and reinforcement of the electrical infrastructure within the confines of the integrated check post.

Of utmost significance, District Magistrate Saju Waheed A underscored the imminent inauguration of the long-awaited “Maitri Setu,” poised to become the gateway to South Asia. The bridge’s ceremonial opening on the 1st of the upcoming month marks a historic milestone, expected to foster robust trade and connectivity between the two nations.

Highlighting defense considerations, the vicinity adjacent to the integrated check post will witness deployment of the valiant jawans from the 126 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), along with the presence of soldiers from the 96th Battalion of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB).

District Magistrate Saju Waheed A, a key proponent of this monumental development, spoke candidly to the media, sharing insights into the day’s proceedings. The anticipated inauguration of the “Maitri Setu” has generated palpable excitement within the public sphere, heralding a new era of cross-border cooperation and opportunity

It is worthy to mention here that the ‘Maitri Setu’ is 1.9 kilometres long bridge connecting Sabroom (India) and Chittagong Port (Bangladesh) which is about 80 KMs away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh, with his counterpart Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina in March, 2021.