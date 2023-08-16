Tripura: Bharatiya Janata Party Announces Candidates For Upcoming Bypolls In Boxanagar And Dhanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its selected candidates for the forthcoming by-elections set to take place in the constituencies of Boxanagar and Dhanpur within the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Marking a pivotal moment on the political calendar, the bypolls are slated for September 5, with the crucial process of vote counting scheduled to transpire on September 8. The BJP’s strategic selections for these key positions have generated considerable interest.

Tafajjal Hossain has been designated as the BJP’s formidable candidate for the Boxanagar constituency, while Bindu Debnath assumes the mantle of representing the party in the Dhanpur constituency.

These imperative bye-elections have arisen due to two distinct circumstances. Firstly, the unfortunate demise of Boxanagar’s CPM legislator, Samsul Haque, created a compelling need for these bypolls. Secondly, the resignation of the previously elected BJP representative in Dhanpur further underscored the electoral significance of this event. Tafajjal Hossain, who previously contested in the February assembly polls from Boxanagar, brings a seasoned perspective to the upcoming contest. In contrast, Bindu Debnath, a local BJP luminary, carries the hopes of the party faithful in Dhanpur.

The participation of a substantial voter base is anticipated, with a grand total of 93,234 individuals poised to play an integral role in shaping the outcome of these elections. A comprehensive network of 51 polling stations in Boxanagar and an additional 59 booths in Dhanpur are primed to facilitate this democratic process, ensuring that the voice of the people resonates effectively in these pivotal constituencies.

Notably, Sambit Patra, NE Coordinator chaired the BJP’s election committee assembly in presence of Rajib Bhattacharya, President of BJP Tripura; Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura; Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy Chief Minister; Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Power and BJP Core Committee member; Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State; and several other notable leaders.