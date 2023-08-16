Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Sets Ambitious 8% Growth Target, Unveils Comprehensive Development Agenda

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 16, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha, asserted his government’s steadfast commitment to advancing the state’s comprehensive development during an address on Tuesday. He unveiled an ambitious growth target of 8 per cent for the current fiscal year, which goes beyond the anticipated national figure.

Addressing the audience at the Assam Rifles ground during Independence Day celebrations, Saha highlighted the multifaceted focus of the BJP-IPFT government’s 2023-24 budget. The budget underscores priority sectors including healthcare, infrastructure, education, and farmer welfare.

In a nod to the electorate’s trust, Saha expressed gratitude for the second term in office and pledged to honor the people’s aspirations. He also hailed the state’s recent economic progress, citing a remarkable 8.5 per cent growth during the previous financial year.

Looking ahead, Saha unveiled the administration’s vision for “Unnata Tripura, Samriddha Tripura” (Developed Tripura, Prosperous Tripura), aiming for holistic advancement across various sectors such as indigenous people’s welfare, education, health, women’s empowerment, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Education emerged as a prime focal point, with a commitment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years to bolster the state’s education system. Saha also noted significant strides in the teaching workforce, with 8,420 educators recruited through TET since the BJP assumed power.

The Chief Minister also heralded the burgeoning interest of entrepreneurs in investing within Tripura. Highlighting the Asian Development Bank’s forthcoming investment of Rs 1,200 crore over the next five years for industrial infrastructure, Saha emphasized the state’s potential as a thriving business destination.

Saha concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to realizing the vision of “Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura” (One Supreme Tripura), echoing the Prime Minister’s rallying cry from the previous assembly polls.

The day’s festivities included the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag by Saha, accompanied by a guard of honor. The occasion was graced by the presence of senior state and central government officials. Additionally, schoolchildren contributed to the celebratory spirit with a vibrant cultural performance.

Source: PTI