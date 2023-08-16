Tripura Son’s Plea For Aid: CM Dr Manik Saha Extends Positive Role For Victim of 1992’s Abduction Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2023: In a continued effort to connect with the people of the state, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha once again opened his doors at the official residence on Wednesday to hear the grievances and challenges faced by individuals from various corners of the region. The “Chief Minister’s Samipeshu” program, aimed at fostering direct communication, has proven instrumental in extending a helping hand to those in need.

During the session, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha assured participants of his unwavering support and issued a message of solidarity. The platform not only addresses medical issues but also provides a conduit for resolving legal matters, including land-related concerns.

During the 17th edition of my weekly public-interaction programme "Mukhyamantri Samipeshu", listened to the people who came from various parts of the state & took note of their problems. Also passed instructions to the officials concerned to take necessary steps for solving the… pic.twitter.com/unwfDJsxzl — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 16, 2023

Among those who sought the Chief Minister’s intervention was Litan Deb, resident of Durgabari under Airport police station in West district, who appealed for government assistance. The case pertains to the abduction of Litan Deb’s father by terrorists in 1992. Despite the issuance of his death certificate in 2009, the family had not received any form of government aid. Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Chief Minister’s Secretary was instructed to initiate the necessary actions.

Papri Saha, a resident of Krishnanagar-Kadamtali in Agartala city, approached the Chief Minister seeking financial aid for her son’s medical needs. Her son is battling the rare Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) from birth, causing obesity and intellectual challenges. The child’s treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, necessitates Rs 9 lakh for hormone therapy. The Chief Minister engaged with the Social Welfare and Social Education Department secretary Dr Tapas Roy to facilitate the required assistance.

Suman Poddar, hailing from Pratapgarh, grapples with kidney disease for the past two years, hindering his ability to work and seek proper treatment. Health Department Secretary Dr. Debashis Basu, directed by the Chief Minister, undertook the responsibility of addressing Poddar’s medical situation.

Alpana Bhattacharya, wife of Dulal Chakraborty of Ramnagar, fighting cancer, sought aid for her ongoing treatment at Tata Cancer Hospital. Recognizing the financial constraints, the Chief Minister promptly contacted the Medical Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Center, Dr. S Debbarma, ensuring necessary measures were taken.

Abir Das of Kunjaban, a victim of a road accident, grappled with a broken arm and financial difficulties. The Chief Minister took immediate action, connecting with the concerned police officer to expedite justice for Das.

The Chief Minister displayed earnest dedication in addressing the challenges faced by citizens who participated in the Samipeshu program. The event saw the presence of Chief Minister’s Secretary Dr. Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Health Secretary Dr. Debashis Basu, Social Welfare and Social Education Department’s Dr. Tapas Roy, along with Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital Dr. Sankar Chakraborty, and Medical Superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr. S Debbarma, among others.