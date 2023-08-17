BJP Candidates Tofajjal Hossain And Bindu Debnath Submit Nomination Papers; CM Dr Manik Saha Heads Nomination Procession

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 17, 2023: In a spirited display of democratic engagement, Tofajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath, the nominated candidates for the 20-Boxanagar and 23-Dhanpur assembly constituencies respectively, enthusiastically submitted their nomination papers on Thursday. Accompanied by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, the candidates embarked on this crucial step with a sense of celebration.

Along with them, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, an assembly of cabinet members, and Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder lent their support to the nominees. Tofajjal Hossain’s procession, a grand bike rally, journeyed from Boxanagar to Sonamura, while Bindu Debnath’s sizeable bike convoy made its way from Dhanpur to Sonamura. The vibrant BJP supporters converged in Sonamura city for an exuberant rally alongside the candidates.

Addressed a public meeting at Sonamura in support of BJP-nominated candidates for the ensuing bye-polls Shri Tafajjal Hossain (Boxanagar) and Shri Bindu Debnath (Dhanpur). The trust of people in Bharatiya Janata Party & Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership was clearly… pic.twitter.com/9YZeFTuAD0 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 17, 2023

Subsequently, Tofajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath formally presented their nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office. The event culminated in a lively party rally at the local outdoor square, where the Chief Minister expressed his optimism regarding the prospects of Tofajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath clinching victory in the upcoming by-elections.

During his address, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha conveyed the Prime Minister’s commitment to bestow a “HIRA model” upon the people of the state. He emphasized that the government’s efforts were dedicated to translating this vision into reality, underpinned by a steadfast commitment to tangible progress. The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s electoral track record over the past five years, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party secured electoral triumphs due to their work-oriented approach.

Reflecting on the assembly’s previous session, the Chief Minister expressed concerns about unruly behavior by certain members. He urged the electorate to weigh their choices carefully and decide who would best represent their interests within the holy assembly. Dr. Manik Saha emphasized that the BJP did not harbour a place for disruptive elements within its ranks.

The nomination process for the by-election concluded on this day, witnessing the submission of nomination papers by two independent candidates, including BJP nominee Tofajjal Hossain, for the 20-Boxanagar assembly constituency. In total, four candidates, representing both the CPIM and BJP, submitted their nominations for this constituency. Similarly, in the 23-Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, in addition to BJP candidate Bindu Debnath, independent candidates Anil Reang, Bappi Debnath, and Anisur Rahman also filed their nominations. A sum of five candidates, including those from CPIM and BJP, submitted their nominations for the Dhanpur assembly seat.

Nomination papers will undergo scrutiny on Friday, while August 21 is slated as the final day for withdrawal of nominations. As the electoral process unfolds, the focus remains on the aspirations and choices of the citizens of Boxanagar and Dhanpur.