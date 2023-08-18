Tripura BJP Chief Rajib Bhattacharjee Announces Election Squads For Upcoming Assembly By-Elections In Boxanagar & Dhanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2023: The BJP’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, has unveiled the election line-up designated to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forthcoming by-elections set to take place in two assembly constituencies – namely, 20-Boxanagar and 23-Dhanpur, both falling under the Sonamura sub-division.

According to an official announcement, Bhattacharjee has outlined the composition of the Assembly Election Team for 20-Boxanagar, which includes cabinet ministers Pranajit Singha Roy, Sushanta Chowdhury, and Tinku Roy, along with MP Rebati Tripura and the party’s state general secretary Papia Datta.

Simultaneously, the Assembly Election Team for 23-Dhanpur has been revealed, consisting of cabinet ministers Ratan Lal Nath, Bikash Debbarma, and Sudhangshu Das, accompanied by union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, and the party’s state general secretary Amit Rakshit.

Inside sources from the party have indicated that the roster of 40 star campaigners has been submitted to the Central Election Committee for the necessary endorsement. It is anticipated that the list will receive the requisite approval, potentially with some adjustments, within the next day or two.

In an interesting development, the sources have also revealed that the former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been included as a star campaigner. Consequently, his name has been omitted from the Assembly Election teams, further emphasizing his role in the upcoming electoral campaign.