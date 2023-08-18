Tripura’s 20,000 Farmers Engaged In Organic Farming, Says Minister Ratan Lal Nath Inaugurating Organic Retail Counter

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2023: The persistent and longstanding demand of Tripura was realized as NERAMAC’s highly anticipated organic retail counter was officially inaugurated by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath at Horticulture Office Complex here in Agartala city on Friday.

The ceremonious unveiling marked the availability of a wide array of organic and freshly cultivated vegetables, accompanied by an assortment of locally grown fruits, all sourced within the state. Moreover, a selection of natural products, meticulously crafted by various self-help groups, is also on offer, ensuring accessibility at reasonable and affordable prices.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath, speaking eloquently during the event, highlighted the notable progress within the organic farming sector in the state. Presently, a staggering count of approximately 20 thousand farmers are actively engaged in organic farming initiatives, signifying a remarkable transformation over the years. Prior to the tenure of the BJP government, organic farming was confined to a modest 2000 hectares of land. However, under the leadership of the BJP government, this area has witnessed an exponential surge, expanding by an astonishing 900-fold within a span of just five and a half years.

The inauguration of NERAMAC’s organic retail counter stands as a pivotal moment, not only underscoring the palpable strides in organic agriculture but also exemplifying the collaborative efforts of the state’s agricultural community and the government. As the organic movement continues to flourish, it embodies a promising future for sustainable farming practices in Tripura.