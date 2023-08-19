Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Lambasts Left Front For Concealing Princely Rule’s Historical Significance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 19, 2023: In a scathing critique of the former Left Front government, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday accused them of deliberately concealing the historical significance of the princely rule of Tripura. Speaking at an event organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram, Dr. Saha asserted that his government has played a pivotal role in presenting the true history of the Maharajas of Tripura to the current generation.

During the gathering at the BJP state office in Agartala, Dr. Saha remarked, “The previous government attempted to obscure the history of the princely rule in Tripura. They consistently asserted that the Maharajas of Tripura made no significant contributions to the state. In contrast, the present government has made concerted efforts to honor the legacy of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, who is regarded as the architect of modern Tripura, ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government took office in 2018.”

Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur made immense contributions in the State's development & laid the foundation of modern Tripura. His thoughts will continue to guide us. On his birthday, addressed the audience during a programme organized at Rabindra Satabarshiki… pic.twitter.com/TOixu5ptLC — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 19, 2023

Dr. Saha went on to underline that the present administration understands the importance of acknowledging the contributions of individuals who have dedicated themselves to the service of the country. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to honoring such individuals and noted that the state government operates under the same inspiration.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to the upliftment of marginalized sections of society, particularly the Janajati people, Dr. Saha stressed that true development of the state is unattainable unless these communities are integrated into the mainstream of development. He commended the BJP for its dedication to upholding these ideals.

“The Maharajas of Tripura have also played a significant role in the state’s development,” he continued. “This is why our government has taken various initiatives to honor the royal family. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently named Agartala’s only airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya. This airport will soon launch direct international flight services to Chittagong, Bangladesh. Additionally, the renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore visited Tripura multiple times during the princely era, and the royal family supported him in various ways.”

The event was attended by prominent leaders, including BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP Tripura Organizational General Secretary Ravindra Raju, Deputy Mayor of AMC Monika Das Datta, and other top-ranking party officials.