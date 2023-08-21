Tripura Police Arrested 3 Persons With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 10 Crore At Assam-Tripura Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2023: In a significant operation targeting the narcotics trade, the Tripura Police has achieved a major breakthrough by apprehending three individuals and seizing a substantial haul of brown sugar worth an astonishing Rs 10 crore. The operation unfolded during the early hours of Monday, highlighting the diligent efforts of law enforcement personnel.

The operation took place in Churaibari, a locality situated within Tripura’s North District, strategically positioned along the border shared between Assam and Tripura.

Bhanupada Chakraborty, the Superintendent of Police for the North District, revealed that crucial intelligence had alerted them to an impending movement.

According to Chakraborty, the intelligence had illuminated the forthcoming arrival of three individuals traveling from Assam to Tripura, carrying a substantial cache of brown sugar. Demonstrating their unwavering commitment to combating the drug trade, the Tripura Police had set up an extensive network of 16 naka check points across the state, under the guidance of Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha. Leveraging this network, the police were alerted to the trio’s imminent entry into Tripura.

“We received a tip-off and detained the vehicle upon its entry into the state. The subsequent search of the vehicle led to a pivotal moment, as 1.3 kg of brown sugar was discovered ingeniously concealed within a hidden compartment. The estimated value of this confiscated brown sugar is approximately Rs 10 crore, shedding light on the severity of the illicit drug trade,” he stated.

The three individuals have been identified as Abdul Ali, Shaymal Krishna Das, and Prasenjit Das, all residents of Tripura’s Sepahijala district. This operation underscores the law enforcement’s commitment to curbing the drug trade and maintaining public safety.