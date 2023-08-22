CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Alleges Election Code Violation By MoS Pratima Bhoumik & Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22 Tripura’s CPIM secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday sought action against alleged election code violations. Chaudhury penned a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Puneet Agarwal, raising concerns about central and state ministers allegedly vitiating the election atmosphere in the region.

In his letter to the CEO, Chaudhury highlighted an incident that occurred on August 20th during a campaign event for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates at Bashpukur, under the 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency. During this event, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath reportedly assured traders in the Bashpukur market of a new three-story market building. They requested the traders to suggest a location for the market building and pledged that government engineers would visit the site on August 23 to create a plan and estimate for the construction.

Chaudhury asserted that such promises were made in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is currently in force due to the ongoing elections. He argued that both BJP leaders, being seasoned politicians, should have been well aware of the election rules they were contravening.

Expressing concern over the alleged violation, Chaudhury urged the CEO to take immediate action. He stated, “As they have become so desperate to violate MCC by virtue of being central and state ministers, I request you, for the fairness of the election, kindly order forbidding their movement in the election-bound areas in both the constituencies and take appropriate measures against the violators.”

This development raises questions about the fair conduct of elections in the region and the need for swift action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. The Chief Electoral Officer’s response to these allegations will be closely watched as the elections progress.