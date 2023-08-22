Tripura: BJP’s ‘Shankhnad’ Campaign Takes Flight As CM Dr Manik Saha Elevates IT & Social Media’s Role In Lok Sabha Preparations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2023: In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying efforts to disseminate its ideology among the masses. Emphasizing the pivotal role of IT and social media warriors in conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of public welfare, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated a state-levl training workshop on IT and Social Media named “Shankhnad”. The event took place at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala on Tuesday.

This workshop was organized for the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Tripura Pradesh IT and Social Media team, as part of the nationwide ‘Shankhnad’ program, strategically launched in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

IT & Social Media warriors are one of the key pillars of Bharatiya Janata Party. They play an important role in connecting more people with the ideals of BJP & highlighting development works of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, today… pic.twitter.com/JGsfdMcGkB — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 22, 2023

Chief Minister Dr Saha addressed the gathering, discussing critical issues such as state politics, people-oriented projects initiated by both the central and state governments, forthcoming bye-elections, the approaching Lok Sabha elections, and the pivotal role of IT and social media in the state’s development. During his address, he also scrutinized the opposition camp, particularly targeting the Congress party, though refraining from mentioning specific individuals.

He voiced his concerns about certain Congress leaders’ frequent party-hopping and urged people not to be swayed by such “dramatists.” He likened them to mirages with a cyclical pattern of political affiliation, emphasizing that they enter politics for their self-interest, showing little concern for the public. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Saha quipped that such individuals are akin to skilled dramatists, suggesting that Bombay (Mumbai) could benefit from their theatrical talents. He also asserted that even if they change parties, their political careers remain secure.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister underscored the pivotal role of IT and Social Media Departments in ensuring the effective implementation and promotion of people-centric projects initiated by the state and central governments for overall state development. He emphasized the need for these departments to disseminate information about these projects, especially among the general public, highlighting that without active IT and social media teams, the benefits of these philanthropic projects cannot reach the people. Success, he noted, would depend on the participants’ ability to learn from the workshop and apply the lessons effectively.

The event witnessed the presence of top BJP leaders, including state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, party general secretary Amit Rakshit, and Shantanu Kalita, the coordinator of the IT and Social Media department of North East, along with members of IT and social media teams from various regions.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, the BJP’s strategic emphasis on IT and social media highlights the growing significance of digital communication in modern political campaigns.