Tripura CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Accuses BJP Of Misusing Power Ahead Of By-Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2023: The upcoming by-elections in Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies under Sepahijala district on September 5 have brought to light accusations of power abuse and intimidation by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura. Jitendra Chaudhury, a leader of the CPIM, raised these concerns during a meeting organized by the All India Democratic Women’s Association Tripura State Committee in Agartala city on Tuesday.

The meeting aimed to address a range of issues, including employment opportunities and women’s safety, as part of a nine-point demand initiative.

Chaudhury criticized the BJP for diverting teachers away from their classrooms to serve as booth level officers (BLOs), claiming that this was a ploy to exploit the public’s initial support for their actions. He voiced concerns over the misuse of police stations and mandal leaders to send false notices to opposition party workers and supporters, adding that threats were being issued to those who did not attend ruling party rallies. According to Chaudhury, this demonstrated a lack of confidence and a growing atmosphere of fear within the ruling party.

CPIM state secretary also criticized the BJP’s electoral success, attributing it to the division of opposition votes in the last assembly elections rather than overwhelming public support. He accused the government of failing to fulfill promises made during its early days in power, particularly regarding employment opportunities and wages.

Women’s rights and self-help groups were also focal points of Chaudhury’s address. He highlighted the alleged mistreatment of women during the current government’s tenure and criticized the lack of development of self-help groups, which could have provided employment opportunities and improved food security.

Regarding the development of Agartala into a smart city, Chaudhury argued that the city had not progressed significantly over the past five and a half years. He pointed out issues such as poor drainage, inadequate road maintenance, and a lack of infrastructure resilience to weather events.

Before the meeting, a large procession organized by the All India Democratic Women’s Association Tripura State Committee moved through various routes of the city to draw attention to the nine-point demands, including job security for women and their safety.

Maryam Dhawale, the general secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, also addressed the gathering, criticizing the current government for its economic policies and handling of women’s issues. She called for the government to prioritize the rights of the people and protect women’s safety.