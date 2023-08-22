Tripura Police Apprehend Husband & Wife With Cannabis Worth Rs 4.50 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2023: In a significant development following the recent seizure of brown sugar worth Rs 10 crore, the Tripura Police made yet another substantial bust on August 22. Officers arrested a married couple and confiscated cannabis valued at Rs 4.50 lakh in the vicinity of Churaibari, situated on the Assam-Tripura border.

North Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, addressed the media regarding the operation. According to Chakraborty, the police apprehended a Suzuki BALENO car in front of Churaibari Police Station while it was en route from Tripura to Assam.

“When we intercepted the vehicle, in collaboration with Officer-In-Charge of Churaibari Police Station, Samaresh Das, and Sub-division Police Officer, Debasish Saha, we uncovered a concealed compartment within the car containing 30 kilograms of cannabis distributed across 61 packets,” explained the Superintendent of Police.

Chakraborty further revealed that, in response to the directives of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, a total of 16 checkpoints have been established throughout the state since August 19.

“As we conducted our search of the vehicle, we discovered these cannabis packets hidden in various secret compartments. Subsequently, we arrested two individuals, identified as Sudip Karmakar (41) and Dimani Debbarma (23), both residents of Sidhai Mohanpur in West Tripura District. The estimated black market value of the seized cannabis amounts to approximately Rs 4.50 lakh,” he added.

Top of Form