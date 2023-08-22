Tripura Police Officer Accused Of Torturing Wife And Extortion: Removed From Post

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2023: In a distressing turn of events, an Additional Superintendent of Tripura Police, Uttam Banik, finds himself embroiled in serious allegations of domestic abuse and extortion as filed by his wife, Suparna Das. This unsettling incident unfolded in the Sepahijala district, casting a shadow over the law enforcement community.

Suparna Das took a courageous step on Monday by registering a case against her husband at the West Agartala Women Police Station. Her accusations against Uttam Banik are grave and include mental and physical torture, as well as repeated demands for money.

The ordeal began shortly after their wedding in March 2012 when Uttam Banik, who was a Deputy Superintendent of Police at the time, allegedly initiated a campaign of harassment against Suparna and her family. Suparna revealed that, within three months of their marriage, both Uttam and his mother subjected her to relentless mental torment, financial extortion, and even physical abuse.

One significant demand was a sum of Rs 50,000 to settle a car installment, which Suparna’s mother reluctantly provided to Uttam’s mother. However, the torment persisted and escalated, causing Suparna to suffer in silence. She tried to resolve the issues within the confines of their family, but her efforts bore no fruit.

In a further distressing twist, in 2021, Uttam Banik purchased a plot of land and once again turned to Suparna for money, this time for constructing a house. Suparna refused to comply this time, sparking a fresh wave of verbal abuse, physical torture, and pressure from her husband to obtain funds from others.

Suparna Das also made shocking revelations about discovering explicit photos and videos of her husband with other women on his phone. Confronting him about this led to threats, with Uttam allegedly warning her that he would tarnish her reputation if she ever spoke out.

The situation reached a breaking point when, just a few days prior, Uttam Banik and his mother allegedly physically assaulted Suparna. Fearing for her safety and desperate for a resolution, she finally decided to take legal action against her husband.

Suparna Das stated, “I’m facing immense difficulties in my life. He monitors my phone and threatens my friends and family. I am seeking decisive action against him.”

In response to the FIR, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury, confirmed, “We have received the complaint against Uttam Banik and immediately we have removed him from that position and attached him to the Police Headquarters. Now a notice will be served to him.”

This troubling incident has sent shockwaves through the community and underscores the importance of addressing issues of abuse and extortion, even within the ranks of law enforcement. Suparna Das’s bravery in coming forward to seek justice serves as a reminder of the need for accountability at all levels of society.