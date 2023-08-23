Education Crisis In Tripura As Teachers Serve As BLOs For Election Purpose: TET Teachers’ Welfare Association

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 23, 2023: In a concerning development for education in Tripura, a significant number of teachers have temporarily abandoned their classrooms to take on the role of booth level officers (BLOs) over the past month.

This revelation, made by the secretary of the Tripura TET Teachers’ Welfare Association (TTTWA), Ajay Pal, during a press briefing at the Agartala Press Club has raised serious questions about the impact on students’ education.

Secretary Ajay Pal emphasized the adverse consequences of reallocating teachers to election duties, leaving classrooms empty and affecting students’ learning experiences. He stressed the pressing need for a balanced approach that allows teachers to fulfill their responsibilities without compromising the quality of education.

However, concerns extend beyond the classroom. Pal highlighted the employment conditions of these teachers, particularly their fixed salaries. The TTTWA called for the repeal of a policy introduced by the previous Left government, which they perceive as detrimental to teachers and other employees. They urged the government to revise this policy, expressing hope that, under the leadership of the current Chief Minister, teachers associated with the Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will receive the respect and regularization they deserve.

Furthermore, Pal shed light on the confusion among teachers in the state who were recruited under the National Pension System (NPS). Teachers who completed TET-I and TET-II, particularly STGT and STPGT, have faced challenges from the outset and have been embroiled in legal battles.

Of particular concern are teachers who obtained Special B.Ed. qualifications and joined the TET teaching profession. Despite five years of service and court orders, they have not been given the opportunity for regular employment, a matter that adds to the existing uncertainty.

The press conference also unveiled disparities in earned leave allocation. College teachers who played pivotal roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, including managing control rooms, were granted 13 days of earned leave. In contrast, other teachers within the education department allegedly did not receive this recognition.

The Association has brought these pressing issues to the forefront during the conference, seeking resolutions and greater support for educators across the state. The future of education in Tripura remains uncertain as these challenges persist.