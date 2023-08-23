Mizoram: 18 Killed As Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapse In Sairang village

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, August 23, 2023: A devastating incident took place on Wednesday, as a railway bridge (Bridge No. 196) under construction near Sairang village, Mizoram, collapsed around 9:30 am. This catastrophic event took place approximately 21 kilometers from the capital city, Aizawl.

In the wake of this tragedy, swift response efforts were initiated. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl swiftly arrived at the scene to coordinate and oversee the response operations. Officials from the district administration and the Police Department, in collaboration with local authorities, immediately launched a rescue mission.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were promptly deployed to the site and embarked on extensive rescue and recovery operations. Tragically, 18 lifeless bodies have been recovered thus far, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Three individuals fortunate enough to survive the collapse were successfully rescued, while ongoing search and rescue endeavors continue.

Medical teams from Civil Hospital, Lengpui, and Sairang Primary Health Center (PHC) swiftly provided essential medical aid to those in need. The Young Mizo Association (YMA) has also played a pivotal role in assisting with the ongoing rescue efforts.

The QRT team along with NDRF has rescued one injured worker from the top of one of the bridge pillars. Two QRT officials namely Lalhriatzuala and Lalfakzuala brought down the injured worker rappeling down the 100m high pillar.

Post mortem is being conducted by team from ZMC and Civil Hospital, Aizawl. The bodies will be embalmed and will be handed over to the railway department for transportation to respective home villages.

The Minister DM&R, Pu Lalchamliana has expressed his deep regret for this incident and offers his condolences to the victims and their families.

Pu T.J. Lalnuntluanga, Transport Minister; Pu C. Lalrosanga, MP, Lok Sabha; Pu K. Laldawngliana, Tuirial MLA; Chief Secretary; DGP; Commissioner & Secretary, Home; Commissioner & Secretary, Transport; Director transport: DMR Director and other officials also visited the site.

Rescue operations are still underway in coordination with BSF, NDRF and Police. All possible assistance is being provided at the site.