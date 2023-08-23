Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Leads 5-Kilometer March To Boost BJP’s Prospects In Dhanpur Ahead Of By-Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 23, 2023: Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha took to the streets on Wednesday, embarking on a 5-kilometer walk alongside hundreds of BJP volunteers in the Dhanpur assembly constituency, located in the Sepahijala District. The aim of this extensive ‘Padayatra’ and door-to-door campaign was to garner support for the saffron party candidate, Bindu Debnath, and sustain the state’s trajectory of progress.

Participating in this grassroots campaign in Kalikrishna Nagar, Kathalia, within the Dhanpur assembly constituency, CM Dr. Saha appealed to voters, emphasizing the positive impact of the northeastern states’ development, driven by the concerted efforts and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today participated in a Padyatra & campaigned door-to-door at Kalikrishna Nagar of Kathalia under Dhanpur assembly constituency in support of BJP-nominated candidate Shri Bindu Debnath. Happy to see the spontaneous response among the people. I am sure that BJP will secure… pic.twitter.com/Qf9cDhfz9U — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 23, 2023

Dr. Saha stressed the importance of following the Prime Minister’s directives to ensure the continued welfare and advancement of Tripura. He declared that winning in the upcoming by-elections, specifically in 20-Boxanagar and 23-Dhanpur assembly constituencies scheduled for September 5, was essential to preserve national unity and accelerate development.

During the door-to-door campaign, the Chief Minister personally introduced Bindu Debnath, the BJP candidate, to the electorate. Bindu Debnath sought the blessings of elders while Dr. Saha highlighted the necessity of her victory to maintain peace, harmony, and the state’s overall development.

The Chief Minister engaged with common citizens, lending a personal touch to the campaign. He encouraged Bindu to secure a substantial vote count, thereby catalyzing the area’s development.

Notably, Dr. Saha, in his support for Bindu Debnath, distanced himself from his official convoy, walking substantial distances to demonstrate his respect for the people’s verdict during the by-election.

In a message shared via social media, the Chief Minister expressed his participation in the ‘Padayatra’ and door-to-door public relations campaign, affirming his support for Bindu Debnath, the BJP-nominated candidate for the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency. He highlighted that a vote for Bindu is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforcing the party’s commitment to its candidate and the region’s development.

As the by-election date approaches, the Chief Minister’s active involvement reflects the significance of the people’s choice and their role in shaping Tripura’s future.