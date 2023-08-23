Tripura: Water Crisis Sparks Protest In Amarpur-Teliamura Road Under Khowai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 23, 2023: In a dramatic turn of events, a prolonged road blockade paralyzed the lives of school and college students, vehicle drivers, and residents in the Tripura’s Khasia Mangal area of Amarpur-Teliamura via Ampi road, under Teliamura police station in Khowai district.

The disruption took place on Wednesday during the busiest time of the day as local residents demanded access to drinking water.

Reportedly, the region has been grappling with a severe drinking water shortage for the past three days. The crisis stemmed from an unfortunate incident during an electricity extension project in the area, where the pipes responsible for supplying drinking water were inadvertently severed.

Shockingly, despite the glaring issue, no action had been taken to rectify the damaged pipes and restore water supply to the affected areas even after several days. Frustrated local residents lodged complaints with the relevant authorities, reaching out to the Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) department office for assistance.

However, tensions reached a boiling point on Wednesday when ordinary citizens staged an impromptu roadblock to draw attention to their plight. Authorities were caught off guard as the blockade unfolded, prompting a swift response from both the police and DWS officials.

In a bid to defuse the situation, officials made a commitment to urgently repair the damaged pipes and ensure a consistent supply of drinking water. The roadblock was subsequently lifted, but not without causing significant inconvenience and hardship to the local populace, who had endured nearly an hour of disruption.

The incident underscores the critical need for prompt action to address the water crisis in Amarpur-Teliamura, as residents anxiously await the fulfillment of the authorities’ promises.