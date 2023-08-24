Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Welcomes 8,000 Voters Led By Ex-Congress Minister Billal Miah At Boxanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 24, 2023 – In a significant political development ahead of the by-election, approximately 8,000 voters, led by former Congress Minister Billal Miah, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a grand ceremony held in Kulubari, within the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency of Tripura’s Sepahijala district. The event, a massive boost for the BJP, was conducted in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha delivered a powerful message during the gathering, predicting the eventual disappearance of both major opposition political parties in Tripura, the CPIM, and the Congress. He likened their impending fate to requiring a microscope to locate them.

Dr. Saha criticized the Congress party, labeling it as unruly not only in Tripura but across the entire country. He asserted, “Congress is gradually fading away, and soon, many more people will defect. What we are witnessing today is a trailer; the main event is still pending. A day will arrive when individuals will abandon Congress to join the BJP.” Dr. Saha attributed the prolonged rule of the CPIM in the state to Congress, stating that the people of Tripura bore the brunt of their misrule, with numerous lives lost in the process. He also pointed out the end of political violence during elections under BJP governance.

Highlighting the significant improvements in law and order within the state, Dr. Saha emphasized the BJP government’s commitment to treating all religions equally, aligning with the principles of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” (Development for All).

Discussing the development initiatives in the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency, Dr. Saha noted the allocation of 6,672 houses through the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, with 67% of these houses connected to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He underscored the transparency and adherence to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in these projects.

Recalling the political landscape, Dr. Saha mentioned that the CPIM secured 16 seats in the 2018 elections, a number that dwindled to 11 in 2023. He expressed confidence that this trend would continue, ultimately leading to the decline and near disappearance of both CPIM and Congress. Dr. Saha contrasted their self-centered approach with the BJP’s commitment to the welfare of the people, unity, and the leadership of stalwarts like PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Dr. Saha concluded his speech by expressing unwavering confidence in Tafajjal Hossain’s impending victory, stating, “Victory is assured. We eagerly await September 08. I implore all of you to maintain faith in us. We shall return to celebrate joyously, as we are confident in our victory for both seats.”

Several prominent leaders were present at the event, including BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP State Prabhari Dr. Mahesh Sarma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Food and Civil Supply Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Tripura Assembly Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, BJP General Secretary Papia Datta, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, and others.