Tripura: Two Bodies Found Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bishalgarh; Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 24, 2023: Bishalgarh was gripped by shock and intrigue on Thursday morning as two lifeless bodies were found in separate incidents, sending ripples of concern throughout the community.

Reportedly, the first body belonging to 75-year-old Maya Rani Debnath was uncovered in the early hours from her residence in the Kadamtali area of Bishalgarh. Debnath’s family made the gruesome discovery, with reports indicating that she had been battling chronic physical ailments. Her husband, employed at the Bishalgarh Post Office, had left the family’s home unattended.

In a tragic turn of events, on Thursday morning, family members stumbled upon her lifeless body, hanging from a window grille. The police were alerted immediately as neighbors rushed to the scene, and the incident was reported to the Bishalgarh Women’s Police Station. Authorities swiftly responded, recovering the body and transferring it to the morgue at the Bishalgarh sub-division hospital, where a post-mortem examination is scheduled before her remains are handed over to her family.

Simultaneously, in a second, equally baffling occurrence, the lifeless body of construction worker Rakesh Acharya was discovered on Thursday morning in the Harishnagar tea garden, adjacent to the Bishalgarh Central Correctional Home in Prabhurampur.

Rakesh’s mother reported that he had left their residence in the Murabari area on Wednesday afternoon but failed to return home. On Thursday morning, the family was informed of the tragic discovery of his body in the tea garden. Grief-stricken family members rushed to the scene, and the body was subsequently identified and transported to the Bishalgarh police station. Authorities, responding promptly, recovered the body and sent it to the morgue for an impending post-mortem examination.

The discovery of these two lifeless bodies has sent shockwaves through the community of Bishalgarh. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain shrouded in mystery, leaving both residents and law enforcement officials on edge. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind these tragic incidents.