Nagaland Government Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Hutah Industries

Kohima, 25th August, 2023: Nagaland government today signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Hutah Industries at Hotel Japfü, Kohima.

The agreement will enable purchase of power from a 10 megawatt biomass power plant at A.K. Industrial Village in Ganeshnagar, Nagaland, to be developed by Hutah Industries on independent power producers mode.

Speaking at the signing event, Minister Power and Parliamentary Affairs K.G. Kenye stressed upon the need for power generation within the state to meet its energy demand, promote industrial activities, and reduce import.

Noting that the project will be fueled by bamboo, the Minister suggested exploring tie-up with Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency. Chief Executive Officer of Hutah Industries, Aditya Pandit said raw material for the power plant will be grown within the project area, and it has already leased land for the purpose. Pandit assured that the project will be completed within two years.