Supreme Court Transfers CBI Cases On Manipur Violence To Assam; Asks Gauhati High Court To Ensure Fair Trial

NET Web Desk

Manipur, 25th August, 2023: The Supreme Court, in an order today, transferred all cases being probed by the CBI in connection with the Manipur violence cases to a set of designated judges in Assam to ensure the safety and protection of victims and witnesses for a fair trial.

The top court requested the Gauhati High Court to select judges who are conversant in more than one language used in Manipur. It also directed the Manipur government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearing in CBI cases through online mode at the Gauhati court.

The Court also allowed all relevant applications in the investigation to be conducted in online mode, bearing in mind distance and security issues.