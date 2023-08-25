Tripura: Drowning Claims Life Of Young Woman At Santirbazar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 25, 2023: A heartbreaking incident took place in Tripura’s North Kalabaria area under South district as a young woman lost her life due to drowning.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Mamta Majumdar, was the daughter of Shibumjumdar and a resident of North Kalabaria area. The tragic incident occurred while Mamta was heading to a pond for a bath.

Upon learning of the incident, her family promptly rushed her to the Maichhara primary health center for medical attention. However, the doctor on duty at the health center recommended transferring Mamta Majumdar to the South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar for more advanced treatment.

Tragically, upon her arrival at district hospital, the attending doctor declared the young woman deceased.

Family members have revealed that Mamta Majumdar had a history of epilepsy. Consequently, her unusual demise is being attributed to this medical condition.

Following the necessary post-mortem examination, the body will be released to the grieving family members. The untimely loss of Mamata Majumdar has cast a pall of sorrow over her loved ones.