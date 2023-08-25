Tripura Mulling To Set Up ASI’s Circle Office In State; Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Chairs Crucial Meeting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 25, 2023: Tripura’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday highlighted the immense economic potential inherent in the development of the state’s tourism industry during a significant meeting with officials from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The meeting, which took place at Secretariat here in Agartala city, underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing tourist destinations through infrastructure development and improved services.

Minister Chowdhury noted that both domestic and international tourist numbers visiting the state’s attractions continue to rise annually. He urged officials from the Archaeological Survey of India to assume greater responsibility in catering to the needs of tourists exploring these sites.

Director of the Tourism Department, Tapan Kumar Das, reported on several initiatives aimed at enhancing the aesthetics and amenities of the state’s tourist destinations. Notably, eight historical structures within the state are currently under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India, including Saivatirtha Unkoti, Gunavati Temple, and the Fourteenth Deity Temple in Gomti District, among others.

Efforts are already underway to establish separate Circle Offices of the Archaeological Survey of India within the state. Additionally, Minister Chowdhury encouraged the Archaeological Survey officials to explore the possibility of initiating a cafeteria at Unkoti.

The meeting also featured discussions regarding the Swadesh Darshan project, further underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting and enhancing the state’s tourism sector.

The gathering included the participation of Secretary of the Tourism Department, UK Chakma, Additional District Magistrates from various districts, Superintendent of Aizawl Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India, Prasanna Kumar Dixit, and other relevant officials.

Top of Form