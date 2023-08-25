Tripura Police & BSF Nabs Three With Cannabis And Heroin In Anti-Drug Operation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 25, 2023: The PR Bari police station continues its streak of successes in anti-drug operations, with a recent triumph late last night. Acting on classified intelligence, a joint operation was executed by the PR Bari police and the Border Security Force’s No. 200 battalion.

The operation was carried out at the residence of Dipak Das, a resident of Indira Nagar village in Kamalapur, located within the Rajnagar block under South Tripura district.

Dipak Das, a well-known figure in the illicit drug trade, found himself in custody as the result of this meticulously planned operation. The arrest was accompanied by the significant seizure of illegal narcotics.

The operation was spearheaded by Inspector GN Madhu from the BSF G Branch, Inspector Santaram, PR Bari Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, and Inspector Ratan Rabi Das, in a collaborative effort between the police and the BSF.

On a secret information P.R. Bari PS staffs has conducted raid and recovered & seized total 70 Kgs dry Ganja and arrested one person. A specific case has been registered vide PR Bari PS case No- 2023PRB058, U/S-20(c)/25/27-A/29 NDPS Act-1985 @Tripura_Police pic.twitter.com/3DkpI3EATG — SP South Tripura District (@SPSouth2) August 25, 2023

During the raid, authorities apprehended Dipak Das, a key player in the local drug trade, and subsequently confiscated approximately 70 kilograms of cannabis from his residence.

In the wake of these developments, the police promptly presented Dipak Das, the accused drug dealer, before the Belonia court on Friday afternoon, seeking his remand under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case has been registered under the reference number 2023/058.

Speaking to members of the media, PR Bari Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, Ratan Rabi Das, stated, “Our investigation into the individuals and networks involved in this drug trade is ongoing. We are determined to uncover all those responsible for this illegal activity.”

Meanwhile, the Radhakishorepur police station in Gomati district cracked down on drug-related activities on Thursday last and arrested two youths for allegedly selling heroin at Sonamura Choumuhani, Udaipur.

The police acted on a tip-off and raided the house of Suraj Mia Chowdhury, where they found about 260 vials containing five grams of heroin. Chowdhury was arrested on the spot and his accomplice Rajib Shome was nabbed from Madhyapara.

The police said that the duo were partners in the illegal drug trade and had been evading arrest for a long time. The police seized the heroin and other evidence from the suspects and booked them under relevant sections of the law.

The arrest of the two drug dealers is a result of the diligent work of the Radhakishorepur police, who are determined to curb the menace of drugs in the area.