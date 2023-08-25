Tripura: Sensation Surrounds Recovery Of Male Skeleton In Agartala city’s Peripheries

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 25, 2023: The discovery of a male skeleton in the vicinity of Lalmatia in Khayerpur has ignited a wave of intrigue and curiosity among the local community. The male skeleton was found on the periphery of the Lalit Lashkar pond near Lalmatia Gas Agency at approximately 2:30 pm on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, officers from Bodhjungnagar police station swiftly responded to the scene. After conducting a preliminary examination, they retrieved the male skeleton and subsequently dispatched it to a laboratory for further analysis.

Krishnadhan Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bodhjungnagar Police Station, suggested that the skeleton may have surfaced as the water level near the pond receded. A group of boys from the area had been bathing in the pond when they stumbled upon a human skull, prompting them to notify the authorities. Law enforcement officers then arrived and successfully recovered the complete skeleton, accompanied by remnants of torn pants and shirt parts.

A forensic team was summoned to the location by the police to initiate a comprehensive investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the individual may have passed away three to four months ago. Additionally, a young man named Aminul Islam from the nearby Laddu Chowmuni area was reported missing. Authorities suspect that the male skeleton might belong to Aminul Islam, although no family members could be located to confirm the identity based on the recovered clothing.

Until the results of DNA testing are available, law enforcement authorities refrain from making definitive statements. Regarding the positioning of the skull separate from the body, speculations have arisen, suggesting the possibility of foul play involving a murder and clandestine burial near the reservoir. However, police have dismissed such notions, proposing that the individual may have met his demise while intoxicated and fallen into the water.

The police have emphasized the need for a thorough investigation before any conclusive determinations can be made regarding this perplexing case.