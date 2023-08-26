Major Accident Averted As Agartala-Sabroom Train Hits Stone-Laden Trolley On Railway Tracks

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 26, 2023: In a harrowing incident on Saturday morning, hundreds of passengers traveling aboard the Agartala-Sabroom train narrowly escaped a major tragedy. The train collided with a stone-laden trolley left on the tracks but, fortunately, the quick response of the driver prevented the train from derailing.

The accident took place near Gautamnagar, in close proximity to the Bishalgarh rail station, located in the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

According to an account provided by a passenger, the train, en route to Sabroom, departed from Agartala station at 10:50 AM. It was around 11:30 AM, after crossing Sekerkote station, that the train abruptly collided with an object, resulting in a deafening noise that sent shockwaves of fear among the passengers.

Following the collision, the train came to a halt, prompting passengers to quickly disembark in search of safety. To their astonishment, they discovered that the train had struck a trolley laden with stones, seemingly left unattended as workers were engaged in railway track-related tasks.

The stranded train remained immobile at the accident site for over two hours, causing considerable inconvenience to the passengers.

Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the railway department swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate necessary measures.

This incident has brought to light questions surrounding the conduct of the lineman and the station master at the Bishalghar station. Passengers have raised concerns about their safety and are demanding answers regarding why the stone-laden trolley was allowed to be present on the operational railway track, risking the safety of travelers.