Rozgar Mela Held In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Along with the rest of India The Rozgar Mela that will give Employment to 81, 000 was held today at Gajraj Hall of the Second Battalion of the Assam Rifles.

Union Minister of State for Minority John Barla graced the event as Chief Guest.

John Barla stated, “It is with immense pride and honor that I stand before you today on this momentous occasion, as we gather to celebrate the Rozgar Mela, a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the ideals of security, service, and progress. As we hand out appointment letters to the newly appointed personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, we stand united in our pursuit of safeguarding our nation and its values.”

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all who received an appointment letter today.

“Your journey towards joining the ranks of the Central Armed Police Forces is a testament to your courage, dedication, and the spirit of service that beats within your hearts,” Barla said

He added that Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership has laid the foundation for a stronger, more secure India, and their inclusion in this esteemed force is a testament to his commitment towards our nation’s safety and prosperity.

The Minister also stated that The Central Armed Police Forces represent the shield that protects our country from internal and external threats and that all tho who got employment today are the embodiment of courage, discipline, and sacrifice.

Barla said, “Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has illuminated the path to progress and has instilled a sense of pride and responsibility in all of us. The Rozgar Mela is a platform that embodies his vision of empowering the youth and providing them with opportunities that contribute to both their personal growth and the progress of our nation.”

Brigadier Girish Upadhyay, SM** DIG of 23 Sector Assam Rifles stated that Rozgar Mela stands as a platform that bridges opportunity and aspiration, and a catalyst for positive change in the lives of countless individuals.

He added that Union Minister John Barla’s commitment to inclusivity is a source of inspiration for all and his tireless efforts to ensure that every individual, regardless of their background, can access opportunities that help them realize their potential, truly resonate with the spirit of our diverse and vibrant nation.

85 individuals from Mizoram got employment in various Central Armed Police Forces namely, Assam Rifles, CRPF, CISF, BSF and ITPP.

Lalnunmawii Zote, a 22 yearl old girl feom Lunglei, and Hmingthanzuala a 27 year old boy from Hawlawng have joined BSF and SSB respectively through the Rozgar Mela and they thank the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating this opportunity.