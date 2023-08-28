Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Spearheads BJP’s Campaign, Slams CPIM & INC For Creating Violence

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2023: In a fervent campaign rally held on Monday, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian National Congress, accusing them of a history marked by violence, murder, terror, and deception. The Chief Minister’s remarks came during his support rally for BJP’s nominated candidate, Tafajjal Hossain, in the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala District.

On this eventful day, 216 voters from 36 families aligned with opposition parties defected to the BJP, further bolstering the party’s presence in the region.

The Chief Minister commenced the day by participating in a rally despite inclement weather conditions, showcasing the enthusiastic support of local residents. He walked approximately three and a half kilometers alongside the BJP candidate, Tafajjal Hossain, demonstrating his dedication to the party’s cause.

Following the rally, the Chief Minister addressed a public gathering at a market meeting organized by Booth No. 45, 46, and 47 of the 20-Boxanagar assembly constituency. During this meeting, 36 voters from 10 families, who had long experienced political deprivation under Communist and Congress rule, formally abandoned their former parties to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha used the opportunity to criticize the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian National Congress, asserting that the people had grown disillusioned with their politics. He urged the public not to believe in the theatrics of the Congress party and emphasized that the BJP was committed to the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further highlighted the divisive tactics employed by the Communist Party during its rule, noting that their approach had sowed discord among the people. The Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister’s various public welfare initiatives, such as the Ayushman cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the benefits reaped by farmers through the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Regarding the Communist Party’s past, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha recalled an era of unrest during their rule in Tripura and other regions, dispelling their claims of championing democracy. He accused the Communists of pursuing policies that kept people in poverty and fomented violence. He stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “double engine government” was genuinely dedicated to the welfare of the people.

In a significant show of support, 180 voters from 26 families joined the BJP during the meeting, expressing their disillusionment with the negative politics of the Congress and Communist parties.

The event was attended by Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, BJP State Secretary Tapash Majumder, Sepahijala District President Supriya Das Datta, former Minister Billal Mia, former MLA Subal Bhowmik, BJP District President Debabrata Bhattacharjee, Minority Morcha State President Shah Alam, candidate Tafajjal Hossain, and other prominent BJP leaders.

As the campaign intensifies, the political landscape in Boxanagar Assembly Constituency witnesses a significant shift, with the BJP gaining momentum and attracting voters disillusioned by the Communist and Congress parties’ historical record.