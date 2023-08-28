Tripura: Human Trafficking Racket Busted At Dharmanagar Railway Station, Six Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2023: The railway police arrested six people, including five Rohingya young women, from Tripura’s Dharmanagar railway station in northern district on Monday afternoon, for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking racket.

The police said that the accused were trying to smuggle the women from Bangladesh to Delhi, where they would be sold to foreign countries at a high price.

The police said that they received a tip-off about the suspicious activities of the accused, who were waiting for a train on platform No. 1 of the station around 3 PM. The police approached them and asked for their identity documents, but they failed to produce any valid proof of their Indian citizenship. The police then took them to the GRP police station for further interrogation.

During the questioning, the police learned that the accused persons are Rohingya and had illegally entered India from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where they lived in different refugee camps. The main accused, identified as Jamal Hossain (36), had gone to Delhi from Kutupalong camp in 2017 and worked there for some time. He then returned to Bangladesh six months ago and lured the five young women, aged between 18 and 19, with false promises of jobs and money. He brought them to India through the Tripura border and planned to take them to Delhi by train.

The police said that Tripura is an intra-state human trafficking corridor, where many such rackets operate. They said that they would take strict action against the culprits and prevent such crimes from happening again. The police also said that they would hand over the accused to the Dharmanagar police station, where they would be booked under relevant sections of law. The police expected to get more detailed information from the Dharmanagar police station after the legal formalities are completed.