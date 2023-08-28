Tripura’s Forest Employee Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Government Quarters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2023: In a somber turn of events, Shibu Chandra, a dedicated forest department employee stationed at the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, met a tragic end on Sunday night within the confines of his government quarters. Chandra, who had served as a forest guard at the sanctuary for several years, was suddenly struck by illness, a situation that unfolded in front of his concerned colleagues.

Efforts to save him were swift as Chandra was promptly shifted to the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors on duty at the hospital declared him deceased upon arrival. Shedding light on the unfortunate incident, the attending physician revealed that Chandra had been grappling with pre-existing health issues, including a history of bypass heart surgery.

Adding a perplexing twist to the unfolding tragedy, one of Chandra’s coworkers informed the doctor that he had consumed alcohol merely two hours before his collapse.

News of this untimely demise swiftly reached the ears of District Forest Officer Pritam Bhattacharya, who, along with others, hurried to the hospital to express their condolences and offer support to Chandra’s family.

Chandra, originally hailing from Udaipur, resided in Agartala with his family. Poignantly, he had spoken with his wife on the phone just moments before his untimely passing.

As per standard procedure, Chandra’s remains were transferred to the mortuary at the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital on Monday morning and the body has been released to the grieving family to commence the final rites, marking the end of a dedicated forest department employee’s journey.

The circumstances surrounding Shibu Chandra’s sudden death remain a matter of investigation, as the community mourns the loss of one of its own in the realm of conservation.